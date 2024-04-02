Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Virat Kohli close to massive record ahead of RCB vs LSG IPL clash; will become world's first batter to…

Virat Kohli close to massive record ahead of RCB vs LSG IPL clash; will become world's first batter to…

Devesh Kumar

  • Virat Kohli is very close to a world record, which adds another feather to his shiny cap

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Virat Kohli is all set to play another explosive innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday. RCB is looking to bounce back from the defeat they faced against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Virat Kohli's great form is expected to play a pivotal role in that direction. Virat Kohli is also very close to a world record, which adds another feather to his shiny cap.

Also Read: IPL 2024, RCB Vs LSG Live Score

In the 255 matches Virat Kohli played for the RCB, the star batter has scored 7868 runs and is just 132 runs away from becoming the world's first batter to score 8,000 runs for one team. Virat Kohli has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and despite no championships, the franchise is known for its loyal fanbase.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 preview

The stage is set for the grand clash between the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB has a strong home comfort and complete awareness about the pitch, while LSG is riding high on the confidence of victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The toss is extremely crucial on the pitch of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru as the team batting second gets a clear advantage due to the ‘dew factor.’

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh shared some wisdom for the RCB and spoke about changing their mindset to get different results in IPL 2024. "They repeatedly make mistakes in the team they pick. They invest heavily in batting and that is too foreign. They take mighty overseas batters but bowling has always been their weakness. It's the case now and evident as well," Harbhajan said on Start Sports.

"If you bowl enough good balls, you will still be able to get those people out. No matter who is playing, whether it's (Andre) Russell or anyone else batting against you, a good ball is a good ball. The bowlers will have to change their mindset slightly. Try to pick up wickets instead of trying to survive by bowling a decent over," the veteran spinner added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
