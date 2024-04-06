RR vs RCB IPL 2024: India's star batter Virat Kohli added another feather to his shiny cap on Saturday as he became the first batter to score 7,500 runs in the IPL. Virat Kohli is continuing his strong run in the IPL 2024 season and is the donning the prestigious Orange Cap, for scoring the highest runs in the tournament so far. The big milestone for RCB's star batter came as Virat Kohli dominated against Rajasthan Royals bowlers and slammed his highest score at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur in IPL.

This is not the first time Virat Kohli has achieved the milestone of scoring the highest runs in the IPL, as he was the first batter to score 6,000, 6,500, 7,000, and now 7,500 runs in the domestic tournament. Virat Kohli is well on his way to becoming the first batter in the world to score 8,000 runs for one team.

RR vs RCB IPL 2024

Playing with some weak stats at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, Virat Kohli didn't let the numbers get him and started Royal Challengers Bengaluru's innings on an explosive note. Supported well by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli punished Rajasthan Royals bowlers and slammed some of the most brilliant boundaries in IPL 2024 to complete his half-century.

Virat Kohli is looking fearless against some of the best pacers in the world and smashing long boundaries against them. After displaying below-average performances in the initial four matches, Faf du Plessis also played well on Saturday and scored 44 runs before spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him to provide Rajasthan Royals with their first wicket.

RCB promoted Glenn Maxwell as they expected to score some big shots in the final five overs, but Rajasthan's pacer Nandre Burger delivered an unplayable yorker to send back the batter. Debutant Saurav Chauhan has joined the crease with Virat Kohli and will look to start his IPL journey well.

