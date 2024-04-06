Virat Kohli achieves another milestone, becomes first batter to score 7,500 runs in IPL
RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli is continuing his explosive batting against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur
RR vs RCB IPL 2024: India's star batter Virat Kohli added another feather to his shiny cap on Saturday as he became the first batter to score 7,500 runs in the IPL. Virat Kohli is continuing his strong run in the IPL 2024 season and is the donning the prestigious Orange Cap, for scoring the highest runs in the tournament so far. The big milestone for RCB's star batter came as Virat Kohli dominated against Rajasthan Royals bowlers and slammed his highest score at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur in IPL.