Virat Kohli's magnificent unbeaten 83 in the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) couldn't provide Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with crucial two points. Riding on the backs of a strong opening by Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer, KKR didn't struggle much while chasing the 183-run target and RCB faced a big 7-wicket defeat at its home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the match, RCB's Virat Kohli had some words of wisdom for his teammates as he explained to them the importance of believing in their skills and moving forward with the same courage.

"On a more serious note, we had a tough night, we all know that. We are much better than that, so, as long as we accept it, and move forward with the same courage, and the same belief in our skills. That is all we can come up with, so let us stay on that path," Virat Kohli can he heard saying in a video shared by RCB's official X page. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Virat Kohli is doing great, but… Virat Kohli's 83-run innings helped him reclaim the Orange Cap as the legendary cricketer surpassed Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen to become the top scorer of IPL 2024 so far. The RCB batter slammed massive boundaries against dangerous KKR bowlers and single-handedly steered his team's innings towards a good score.

But, as Virat Kohli found himself under scrutiny ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, some questions were raised about his low strike rate. The skeptics pointed out how Virat Kohli is not turning to a T20 avatar and taking his time on the crease in order to end with strong runs. In yesterday's match, Virat Kohli's 83* came on 59 balls.

As per several reports, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is not sure about Virat Kohli's place in the T20 World Cup 2024 and despite Rohit Sharma's backing, his performance in the IPL 2024 is closely watched. The well-wishers of Virat Kohli want him to change his game and play some fast innings to secure his place in the ICC championship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

