Virat Kohli is looking in great form ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 as he punishes pacers in the IPL 2024. The ‘King’ is donning the prestigious Orange cap for scoring the highest runs in the cash-rich league. Although Virat Kohli's strike rate has been a concern, a report from Cricbuzz claimed that his inclusion in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad is certain. The same report also mentioned the wonderful form of Rishabh Pant and said that he can also make a comeback in the World Cup.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to begin on June 1 in the United States and the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash will take place on June 9 in New York. Earlier, the sources from the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) claimed that the board was not sure about Virat Kohli's place in the T20 World Cup squad.

Virat Kohli plays in the number 3 position, so the board was confused about picking him with younger batters like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who have shown better strike rates in recent years. But, after his explosive batting in the IPL 2024 so far, the selectors look interested in keeping him in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Rishabh Pant's comeback in international cricket

After a freak car accident in 2022, Rishabh Pant made a wonderful comeback in IPL 2024 and played some impressive knocks for Delhi Capitals. The batter is known for his good strike rate in the T20 format of the game and his chances of making a comeback in international cricket have certainly increased.

"Let a few more matches go. He is doing very well, as you all must have seen, keeping batting. So he's held up well and his form has been fantastic, especially the way he has batted in the last two games. So let another week go and I'll be able to answer that question, provided the selectors want to pick him. So that's most important. Yeah, yeah, he's fully fit," Cricbuzz quoted former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly as saying.

