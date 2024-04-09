Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant almost confirmed in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Report
After serious injuries in a car accident, Rishabh can also make a comeback in the T20 World Cup 2024 in June
Virat Kohli is looking in great form ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 as he punishes pacers in the IPL 2024. The ‘King’ is donning the prestigious Orange cap for scoring the highest runs in the cash-rich league. Although Virat Kohli's strike rate has been a concern, a report from Cricbuzz claimed that his inclusion in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad is certain. The same report also mentioned the wonderful form of Rishabh Pant and said that he can also make a comeback in the World Cup.