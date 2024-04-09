Active Stocks
Tue Apr 09 2024 15:29:58
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,079.25 0.38%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.95 0.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 764.15 -0.55%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,494.70 1.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 475.80 -0.85%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant almost confirmed in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Report
BackBack

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant almost confirmed in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Report

Livemint

Virat Kohli is donning the prestigious Orange cap for scoring the highest runs in
  • After serious injuries in a car accident, Rishabh can also make a comeback in the T20 World Cup 2024 in June

    • Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are doing great in IPL 2024 and are looking in perfect form ahead of T20 World Cup 2024Premium
    Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are doing great in IPL 2024 and are looking in perfect form ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

    Virat Kohli is looking in great form ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 as he punishes pacers in the IPL 2024. The ‘King’ is donning the prestigious Orange cap for scoring the highest runs in the cash-rich league. Although Virat Kohli's strike rate has been a concern, a report from Cricbuzz claimed that his inclusion in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad is certain. The same report also mentioned the wonderful form of Rishabh Pant and said that he can also make a comeback in the World Cup.

    IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH 2024 IPL Live Score

    The T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to begin on June 1 in the United States and the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash will take place on June 9 in New York. Earlier, the sources from the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) claimed that the board was not sure about Virat Kohli's place in the T20 World Cup squad.

    Virat Kohli plays in the number 3 position, so the board was confused about picking him with younger batters like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who have shown better strike rates in recent years. But, after his explosive batting in the IPL 2024 so far, the selectors look interested in keeping him in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

    Rishabh Pant's comeback in international cricket

    After a freak car accident in 2022, Rishabh Pant made a wonderful comeback in IPL 2024 and played some impressive knocks for Delhi Capitals. The batter is known for his good strike rate in the T20 format of the game and his chances of making a comeback in international cricket have certainly increased.

    "Let a few more matches go. He is doing very well, as you all must have seen, keeping batting. So he's held up well and his form has been fantastic, especially the way he has batted in the last two games. So let another week go and I'll be able to answer that question, provided the selectors want to pick him. So that's most important. Yeah, yeah, he's fully fit," Cricbuzz quoted former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly as saying.

    Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

    Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
    More Less
    Published: 09 Apr 2024, 06:18 PM IST
    Next Story footLogo
    Recommended For You

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue

    You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

    Login Now

    Wait for it…

    Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

    Your session has expired, please login again.

    Yes, Continue
    Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App