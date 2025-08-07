‘Virat Kohli is a good singer, dancer & good in mimicry’: MS Dhoni calls ex-India captain ultimate entertainment package

Virat Kohli is known to be a complete entertainer on the field. be it his batting or his animated gestures while fielding, its impossible to remove your eyes from the ever-young 36-year-old. Two-time World Cup-winning former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, called Kohli an ultimate entertainment package, not for batting but his skills outside cricket.

In a video that went viral on social media, Dhoni was asked to describe Kohli. “He (Virat Kohli) is a good Singer, dancer, and good in mimicry,” said Dhoni. When the interviewer asked if Kohli can be called as an “ultimate entertainment package”, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar responded, “if he is in the mood, he is very very entertaining!”

Both Kohli and Dhoni share a great bond both off and on the field, and even after their retirements. It was under Dhoni, that Kohli made his India debut in 2008 and went on to become one of the modern-day greats in world cricket. Currently, Kohli is residing in the United Kingdom with his family.

While Kohli has retired from T20Is and Tests, Dhoni announced his international retirement in 2020 but still continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings. The 42-year-old gave up his CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2024. However, Dhoni had to rake charge in IPL 2025 midway into the tournament after Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with a hand injury.

MS Dhoni gives fresh update on CSK future At the same event, Dhoni was also asked about his future with CSK, considering his age. The five-time IPL-winning former skipper said he is not going anywhere from CSK.

