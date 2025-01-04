Virat Kohli is ‘an artist’: Social media makes fun of Indian cricket legend after another flop show at Sydney

4 Jan 2025
India’s Virat Kohli reacts on his dismissal on day two of the fifth Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 4, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli was dismissed again in a familiar pattern when he nicked a delivery from Scott Bolland outside off stump for his eighth caught-behind dismissal of the series. Kohli scored a boundary early in his innings on Saturday, but Bolland's persistent attack outside off stump meant that the veteran batsman was eventually dismissed on a single-digit score of six.

Kohli's familiar dismissal unleashed a barrage of commentary on social media, with netizens unhappy with the ace batsman's performance in the series.

Netizens make fun of Virat Kohli:

One user on X wrote, “If consistency is an art, Virat Kohli is an artist.”

Another angry user on X wrote, “Kohli I'm sorry but you're done. Not even an amateur will get out for the same delivery in every single innings of a series [sic].”

One user humorously quipped, “I think Kohli should be sent for a stint in NCA. No, no, not to fix his technique. To give the youngsters slip catching practice [sic].”

Scott Boland's plan to dismiss Virat Kohli

Speaking on the plan to dismiss Virat Kohli at the end of the day's play on Friday, Boland said, "He sort of feels like he leaves a lot, and then he wants to play the ball once he gets in. So once he gets in, we just want to switch our lines a little bit to fifth stump, and it's working at the moment."

Scott Boland has now dismissed Kohli in both the innings of the fifth Test match. Before Sydney, Boland dismissed Kohli in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, the first innings of the Melbourne Test. Not only this, but two years ago at the Lords', Kohli was dismissed by Boland in the final of the World Test Championship.

Stats-wise, Boland is not the only bowler to have dismissed the former Indian skipper multiple times. Before him, James Anderson and Nathan Lyon dismissed Kohli seven times, followed by Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes on six occasions each. Stuart Broad, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Peter Siddle and Mitchell Starc have gotten him out five times each.

