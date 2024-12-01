At a time when the Indian cricket is making merry in Canberra against Australian Prime Minister's XI in a tour game on Sunday, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah chose to knock around at nets. After Day 1 of the practice game was washed out on Saturday, play started on Sunday with India captain Rohit Sharma opting to field first.

With no Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj shared the new ball and bowled long spells before being replaced by Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana. In a visual that went viral on social media, KL Rahul was first seen hitting the nets before Kohli came in.

The former Indian captain faced a host of Indian bowlers, particularly Bumrah, and focussed on his front-foot play during his time at the nets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yash Dayal were also seen bowling to Kohli.

Virat Kohli's return to form Earlier, Kohli returned to form in Perth with a match-winning hundred as India went 1-0 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 295-run win over Australia in the first Test.

The stylish right-hander, who scored just 250 runs in six Tests before coming to Australia, was out for just five in the first innings in Perth. However, he stood firm on his crease in the second to register his 30th Test hundred, giving India an upper hand.

Notably, it was Kohli's seventh Test hundred on Australian soil. The Indian star needs just three more tons to become the first batter to hit 10 centuries Down Under. The record for most Test hundreds in Australia is currently with England's Jack Hobbs (nine).