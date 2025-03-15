Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recreated the iconic dialogue from film Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Don, for Virat Kohli's entry ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Having won the Champions Trophy 2025 with the Indian team in Dubai last week, Virat Kohli took a couple of days rest before joining his RCB teammates on Saturday. RCB play defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener in Kolkata on March 22.

Known as the 'King' for his staggering amount of runs in international cricket and IPL, Virat Kohli has surely been the face of RCB in the past decade. In fact, Virat Kohli is the only player in the history of IPL to have been playing for the same team throughout.

In a video released by the RCB on Saturday, while everybody waited to catch Virat Kohli, the star batter escaped all the gathering outside to enter the RCB team hotel without anyone getting to know.

Virat Kohli even had a message to all those waiting, stating “Mujhe Pakadna Mushkil Hi Nahi Namumkin Hain (It's not only tough but impossible to catch me).” Earlier, several videos captured Virat Kohli leaving the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli, who remains IPL's top run-scorer with a staggering 8004 runs in 252 matches, was last seen in India colours in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai.

Rajat Patidar to lead RCB in IPL 2025 Earlier, Rajat Patidar was named as the captain of RCB ahead of IPL 2025. Rajat Patidar replaced South African Faf du Plessis, who was released by the franchise last year.

“I'm here to inform everyone that Rajat Patidar is going to be the new captain of RCB. To grow into this role, of course, it is a big responsibility and I have done this for many years. Faf's done it for the last few years. To be seen as the guy who will take this franchise forward, I am sure this is a great honour for you. I am very, very happy for you,” Virat Kohli had said in a video for Rajat Patidar.

Also Read | RCB Captain Announcement highlights IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar named new skipper