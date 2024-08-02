India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match: After cracking the joke, Virat Kohli patiently signed autographs and moved back to the dressing room.

Ahead of India's first ODI cricket match against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli did something that amused everyone present. After finishing his practice, he saw some fans waiting for him. Virat decided to greet them before heading to the dressing room.

Kohli initially believed a fan had brought him a gift. But, when he got closer, he understood that the fan wanted his autograph.

"Sign karu kya? Aapne bola mere liye hai. Abhi aake bol rhe ho, 'Sign'. (Do I have to sign? You said it was for me. Now, you are asking for an autograph)," Virat said with a smile. He patiently signed autographs and moved back to the dressing room.

A video of Virat Kohli’s gesture was uploaded to social media. King Kohli's fans reacted enthusiastically to it.

“Look at the aura of Virat Kohli, so humble person, I have never seen such a humble cricketer in cricket history, Deserves Bharat Ratna to Virat Kohli," wrote one fan.

"I have never seen a humble cricketer like King Kohli in world cricket," came from one fan while another posted, "Virat Kohli The Sweetest Guy Ever."

“The GOAT also rules the heart of people's," commented another fan.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match On August 2, Virat Kohli will be seen in action for the first time after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory. Thanks to Kohli’s 76 off 59 balls, India made 176/7 while batting first in that final.

Virat was eventually named the Player of the Match as India defeated South Africa. After the final, he declared his retirement from T20I cricket. So, ODIs are the only chance for his fans to watch him play white-ball cricket.

India will play their first ODI cricket match against Sri Lanka on August 2. The 3-match series will see Kohli return to the field with captain Rohit Sharma. The ODI series comes after the Men in Blue, under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, won the T20I series against the hosts 3-0.