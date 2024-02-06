‘Kohli kab aega?’: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar's intense chat in Vizag sparks speculation among netizens
Netizens speculated about the conversation between Rohit Sharma, coach, and selector Ajit Agarkar. Topics suggested include Virat Kohli's comeback, KS Bharat and Mukesh Kumar, and potential changes in the team.
India defeated Ben Stokes-led England by 106 runs at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday. However, cricket fans were left baffled when images emerged of skipper Rohit Sharma engaged in an intense conversation with chief selector Ajit Agarkar, with many netizens speculating what the duo could be talking about.