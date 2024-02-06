India defeated Ben Stokes-led England by 106 runs at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday. However, cricket fans were left baffled when images emerged of skipper Rohit Sharma engaged in an intense conversation with chief selector Ajit Agarkar, with many netizens speculating what the duo could be talking about. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens reacted to the images, which were widely shared on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms. Users had different reasons for the discussions between the trio, with some suggesting that KS Bharat and Mukesh Kumar were the topic of discussion, while others noted that Virat Kohli's comeback could have been a major point of discussion.

One user, while creating a fictional scenario of the conversation between Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar, wrote: “Rohit bhai: Agarkar bhai, Kohli kab aega? Akela Jaiswal kitna banaega?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user while suggesting a few possible topics of discussion between the two stalwarts of Indian cricket, wrote, “Might be about Virat's availability, KL needs to be back. Siraj should be in the team. Any replacement for KL Bharat?"

Meanwhile, a number of users suggested that Mukesh Kumar's performance in the 2nd Test could also be a point of discussion while others suggested that discussions could have centered around sacking Shreyas Iyer from the Indian squad.

Kevin Peterson's take on the discussion: Former English batter Kevin Peterson also shared his opinions about the discussion between Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar. Speaking to JioCinema, Peterson said, "They are trying hard to get Virat Kohli to come back because the series is missing him," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, around the same time, coach Rahul Dravid was also seen interacting with Shreyas Iyer, leading many to conclude that Iyer may be out of the team for the third Test in Rajkot. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Moreover, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan also had a few pieces of advice for skipper Rohit Sharma after the win in Vizag. Speaking to JioCinema, Khan said, “Expect some changes for sure, judging by what you can see here. Ravindra Jadeja's fitness, KL Rahul's fitness... will they be back or not? Whether Virat Kohli will be back or not. Mohammed Siraj for sure will come back. But from this squad, who are the guys that will be going out in terms of workload management, rest, recovery looking at the venues. So yeah, plenty of talk about and there's a lot going on in front of your screen as well. And that's what you'll see Rahul Dravid talking to Shreyas Iyer," Zaheer Khan

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!