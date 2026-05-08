Virat Kohli keeps Sanjiv Goenka waiting at Ekana stadium, LSG boss' gesture sets example for grandson; watch viral video

Sanjiv Goenka set an example for grandson at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner patiently waited for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli to finish his conversation Kane Williamson after their Indian Premier League (IPL) match.
In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli was having a chat with Williamson, who is serving as a strategic advisor at LSG. Goenka along with his grandson came along but stopped upon seeing Kohli and Williamson. It must be noted that Goenka's grandson is a huge fan of Kohli.
The LSG media manager asked Goenka to call Kohli, but the 65-year-old refused to barge in into the duo - a valuable life lesson for the young kid. Kohli, who too noticed Goenka completed his chat with Williamson before greeting the opposition boss and the kid.
The former RCB captain met the duo and also gave his autograph to the kid. Being a LSG boss, Goenka could have easily asked Kohli in the middle of the latter's conversation with Williamson, but chose not to. Earlier, LSG defeated RCB by nine runs in a rain-truncated game that was reduced 19 overs per side. It was LSG's just the third win of the season.
On Friday, the BCCI issued a 10-pointer diktat for the players, support staff, team officials and the owners to adhere by after violations were found in the ongoing IPL 2026. The document highlighted the breaches by unnamed team owners who has not maintained the sanctity of Players' And Match Officials Access (PMOA).
"The BCCI has noted with concern that certain IPL franchise owners have not adhered to the Players and Match Officials Access (PMOA) protocol during the course of the matches. Specifically instances have been observed of IPL franchises owners attempting to communicate with, approach, hug, or otherwise physically interact with players during live match situations.
“Such conduct however well-intentioned, directly contravenes established protocol and may constitute interference with team dynamics and match proceedings,” the document read as reported by PTI.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.