Virat Kohli keeps Sanjiv Goenka waiting at Ekana stadium, LSG boss' gesture sets example for grandson; watch viral video

Sanjiv Goenka set an example for grandson at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner patiently waited for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli to finish his conversation Kane Williamson after their Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli was having a chat with Williamson, who is serving as a strategic advisor at LSG. Goenka along with his grandson came along but stopped upon seeing Kohli and Williamson. It must be noted that Goenka's grandson is a huge fan of Kohli.

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The LSG media manager asked Goenka to call Kohli, but the 65-year-old refused to barge in into the duo - a valuable life lesson for the young kid. Kohli, who too noticed Goenka completed his chat with Williamson before greeting the opposition boss and the kid.

The former RCB captain met the duo and also gave his autograph to the kid. Being a LSG boss, Goenka could have easily asked Kohli in the middle of the latter's conversation with Williamson, but chose not to. Earlier, LSG defeated RCB by nine runs in a rain-truncated game that was reduced 19 overs per side. It was LSG's just the third win of the season.

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BCCI goes strict against IPL team owners On Friday, the BCCI issued a 10-pointer diktat for the players, support staff, team officials and the owners to adhere by after violations were found in the ongoing IPL 2026. The document highlighted the breaches by unnamed team owners who has not maintained the sanctity of Players' And Match Officials Access (PMOA).

"The BCCI has noted with concern that certain IPL franchise owners have not adhered to the Players and Match Officials Access (PMOA) protocol during the course of the matches. Specifically instances have been observed of IPL franchises owners attempting to communicate with, approach, hug, or otherwise physically interact with players during live match situations.

“Such conduct however well-intentioned, directly contravenes established protocol and may constitute interference with team dynamics and match proceedings,” the document read as reported by PTI.

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BCCI's three-point guideline for IPL owners IPL franchise owners and their representatives are strictly prohibited from communicating with or physically accessing players or team officials in the dugout, dressing room or playing area during course of the match, except through designated and approved channels.

All franchise owner level access to restricted zones must strictly conform to the PMOA Protocol as communicated by the IPL operations Divisions. Any deviation shall be treated as serious violation.

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