Virat Kohli never misses a chance to express his love for his wife, Anushka Sharma, his pillar of strength and support. After winning Sunday's blockbuster clash with Pakistan at the Champions Trophy 2025, Kohli stole the show when he was captured kissing his wedding ring. Pictures and videos of the heartwarming moment from the field have flooded social media.

Virat Kohli's special moment Anushka Sharma, who is often seen accompanying Kohli and supporting him in stadiums, gave Sunday's match a miss. Knowing she would be watching the match from home, Kohli seized the moment. He looked into the camera and made a small yet heartfelt gesture by kissing his wedding ring.

Anushka reacts to Virat Kohli Responding to Virat Kohli's loving gesture, Anushka Sharma posted a photo of Kohli from the field and added a red heart emoji with two folded hands emojis.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Stories for Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's sweet gesture is winning hearts on the internet. Reacting to the moment, a netizen on X wrote, “Virat Kohli kissing his wedding ring after completing his Hundred and winning the match for India. Best moment of the day [sic].”

“His love to his game and family is just incredible everyone should learn this from Virat Kohli [sic],” added another.

Another user said, “Virat lifting his bat up at the sky and then kissing his ring from the chain around his neck will never not be Iconic. It always hit hard. It will always be my Roman Empire [sic].”

India vs Pakistan The Group A match took place at Dubai International Stadium and concluded with India's big win against Pakistan. Virat Kohli singlehandedly proved to be a hurdle for Pakistan and hit an unbeaten 100 on Sunday. He created history and became the quickest batter to score 14,000 runs in One-Day Internationals during the Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan.