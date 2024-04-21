Virat Kohli's former teammate reveals how RCB can make a comeback in IPL 2024: ‘Have domestic players who…'
The Faf du Plessis-led RCB, which boasts some of the most explosive players in the world lost six out of the seven matches it played so far and is ranked at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table.
Virat Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate has expressed his disappointment with his team's performance in IPL 2024 so far. The Faf du Plessis-led team, which boasts some of the most explosive players in the world lost six out of the seven matches it played so far and is ranked at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. While speaking about RCB's performance, former pacer Varun Aaron shared some insights and revealed how the franchise can make a comeback in the tournament.