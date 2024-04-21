Virat Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate has expressed his disappointment with his team's performance in IPL 2024 so far. The Faf du Plessis-led team, which boasts some of the most explosive players in the world lost six out of the seven matches it played so far and is ranked at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. While speaking about RCB's performance, former pacer Varun Aaron shared some insights and revealed how the franchise can make a comeback in the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Varun Aaron made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for RCB under the leadership of Virat Kohli. He was part of RCB's 2016 team, which played exceptionally well to reach the final of the IPL 2016 season.

The former pacer spoke about how the franchise must provide chances to domestic players who are playing well and there is no point in keeping the expensive players benched during the matches. "If you have to be anywhere at the top of the table or the middle of the table at this point of the table, you have to have domestic players who are firing and you cannot always rely on Virat Kohli. The other guys have to step up and also all their money is sitting in the dugout. You can't spend that much cash on players and not have them play," Aaron said while speaking with Star Sports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Varun Aaron also praised Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma and said he is playing good cricketing shots and sending the ball miles into the stand. “His timing, his effortless timing. I mean, he's not somebody who's over-hitting the ball. He's not playing any crazy shots. He's not trying to lap it. He's just playing really good cricketing shots and sending the ball miles into the stand. So, Abhishek Sharma is one of those guys who's from Yuvraj Singh's town. And he's playing a very similar game to him," Varun Aaron added.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders are looking comfortable in the game as they have posted a high target of 223 runs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the pacer Harshit Rana provided KKR's bowling unit with their biggest success in the form of Virat Kohli's wicket.

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy also struck early and dismissed RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!