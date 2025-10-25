Virat Kohli labelled as ‘unsettled’, told to take a leaf out of Shreyas Iyer's book after two consecutive ducks

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif labelled Virat Kohli "unsettled" and urged the 36-year-old to take a leaf out of Shreyas Iyer's book to keep himself in rhythm. Kaif's remarks came recently after the former India captain, for the first time in his 304-old ODI career, was dismissed for two consecutive ducks in the ongoing series against Australia.

Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, Kohli returned to the Indian playing XI in Australia in the ongoing ODI series. In Perth, Kohli spent eight balls in the middle before being brilliantly caught by Cooper Connolly. In Adelaide, Kohli spent just four balls in the middle.

The last time Kohli played for India in ODIs before the Australia series was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February and March. “Iyer played the India 'A' matches, and that is why you see the fluency in his batting. He never looks out of touch, like how Virat is looking right now,” Kaif said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

“Virat, at the moment, looks unsettled, and that is not the case with Iyer, because he has been playing,” added Kaif. Unlike, Kohli, Iyer spent most of his time outside the Indian team at the domestic level or playing matches for the India A side. Kaif cited the India A matches have kept Iyer to stay in same rhythm.

"I asked Shreyas Iyer that, since he is only playing ODIs now after his red-ball break and not being part of T20Is, how is he still able to play with the same rhythm? He is a mentally sorted person, he knows his game so well that he has fine-tuned his mind.

He played in the India 'A' matches as well. This is why I say that Virat and Rohit Sharma also have to play in such matches, because Iyer is an example," Kaif added. It remains to be seen how Kohli performs in Sydney.