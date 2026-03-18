Virat Kohli lands in Bengaluru for IPL 2026 amid RCB fanfare; internet says ‘the King has arrived to reclaim his throne’

Virat Kohli landed at the Bengaluru airport on Wednesday amid fanfare ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman, returned to his homeland just 10 days before IPL 2026 starts, with the defending champions set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener on March 28.

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In a video that went viral, Kohli came out in a blue shirt and black jeans with the security escorting him as a group of lucky fans got a glimpse of of their favourite cricket star. The franchise also shared a teaser of Kohli's homecoming and captioned the post “You don’t have to see him… to know he’s coming! Check the calendar. There will be signs…”

Based on several social media videos, Kohli arrived in Bengaluru at around 4 AM IST on Wednesday. It must be noted that, Kohli, has been residing in United Kingdom for the past couple of years and keeps on visiting India for IPL and national commitments with the Indian team.

Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, Kohli now plays only ODIs for India and was last seen in national colours in January earlier this year, in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which India won.

Meanwhile, the fans couldn't keep calm upon Kohli's arrival. “King Kohli arrived in Bengaluru at 4 a.m. for IPL 2026. Virat Kohli is back — ready to roar, dominate, and rule the season,” wrote an user.

“The King has arrived to reclaim his throne once again, and we are all seated to witness him smash the opponents for fun and he could not come at a better day, It’s the 18th day of the month,” said another. "18 march and jersey number 18 is here," another wrote.

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Also Read | RCB confirms 5 home matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 2 in Raipur for IPL 2026

How Virat Kohli fared in IPL 2025? Last season marked a significant chapter in the career of Kohli. After winning the 2011 World Cup, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup 2024 and multiple Asia Cup titles for the national team, Kohli lifted his maiden IPL silverware when RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the final.

Led by Rajat Patidar, Kohli played a pivotal role in RCB's title-winning campaign with 657 runs at a strike rate of 144.71 and average of 54.75. He had also scored eight half-centuries in IPL 2025.

RCB's IPL 2026 fixtures Due to the assembly elections in several states, the IPL Governing Council decided to hold the tournament in two phases. Accordingly they released the first set of fixtures, where RCB will play two home and two away games.

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The reigning champions take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the campaign opener at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28, followed by another home game on April 5 against Chennai Super Kings.

They play Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians next in two away fixtures on April 10 and April 12.

Date Opponents Venue Time (IST) March 28 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 5 Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 10 Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 7:30 PM April 12 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 7:30 PM

RCB's IPL 2026 complete squad Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Dar, Swapnil Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in