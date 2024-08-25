Virat Kohli lauds ‘fearless’ Shikhar Dhawan as ‘Gabbar’ announces retirement: ‘Your smile will be missed…’

Virat Kohli honored Shikhar Dhawan's retirement, praising his fearless debut and dependable career. Kohli highlighted Dhawan's passion, sportsmanship, and trademark smile, stating his legacy will endure.

Livemint
Updated25 Aug 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane poses with the ICC World Twenty20 India 2016 trophy. Photo: AFP<br />
Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane poses with the ICC World Twenty20 India 2016 trophy. Photo: AFP

Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli has paid tribute to former teammate Shikhar Dhawan, who announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday. Recalling Dhawan's fearless debut, Kohli said that while his sportsmanship and trademark smile would be missed, while his legacy would live on.

Also Read | Top news on 24 August: Hero Motors IPO, Shikhar Dhawan retires & more

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kohli wrote, “Shikhar @SDhawan25 from your fearless debut to becoming one of India's most dependable openers, you've given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on. Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field Gabbar! 🏏”

Shikhar Dhawan's career for India:

Dhawan became an integral part of the Indian team around the 2013 Champions Trophy and was later also included in the team's Test and T20 squad. In totality, the southpaw appeared in 269 matches for India, scoring over 10,000 international runs. In the ODI format, Dhawan really came into his own, scoring 6,793 runs in 167 matches at an average of 44.1 and a strike rate of 91.3. Among his accolades is the distinction of tying Virat Kohli as the fastest Indian to reach 1,000, 2,000 and 3,000 runs in ODIs.

 

Also Read | ’Fantastic player’: Cricketers share emotional message on Dhawan’s retirement

The veteran batter is also only the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL, garnering 6,769 runs in 222 matches at an average of 35.25, including 2 centuries and 51 half-centuries.

The left-hander was instrumental in helping India win the 2013 Champions Trophy and reach the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup. He last featured for India in the home series against South Africa and New Zealand in 2022, but with competition from Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and other youngsters mounting for the coveted opening slot, Dhawan found it increasingly difficult to retain his place.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 02:03 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsVirat Kohli lauds ‘fearless’ Shikhar Dhawan as ‘Gabbar’ announces retirement: ‘Your smile will be missed…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue