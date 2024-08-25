Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli has paid tribute to former teammate Shikhar Dhawan, who announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday. Recalling Dhawan's fearless debut, Kohli said that while his sportsmanship and trademark smile would be missed, while his legacy would live on. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kohli wrote, “Shikhar @SDhawan25 from your fearless debut to becoming one of India's most dependable openers, you've given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on. Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field Gabbar! 🏏"

Shikhar Dhawan's career for India: Dhawan became an integral part of the Indian team around the 2013 Champions Trophy and was later also included in the team's Test and T20 squad. In totality, the southpaw appeared in 269 matches for India, scoring over 10,000 international runs. In the ODI format, Dhawan really came into his own, scoring 6,793 runs in 167 matches at an average of 44.1 and a strike rate of 91.3. Among his accolades is the distinction of tying Virat Kohli as the fastest Indian to reach 1,000, 2,000 and 3,000 runs in ODIs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The veteran batter is also only the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL, garnering 6,769 runs in 222 matches at an average of 35.25, including 2 centuries and 51 half-centuries.