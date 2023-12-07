T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli has been India's best player in the last 15 years and is expected to surpass legendary Sachin Tendulkar in almost all cricket records. In ICC World Cup 2023 too, Virat Kohli displayed his class and slammed that highest 765 runs in the format which included 3 centuries. However, a recent report by the news platform Dainik Jagran informed that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is not sure about Virat Kohli's spot for the T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled for June next year.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, and chairman of the selection panel Ajit Agarkar conducted a 5-hour meeting with the BCCI officials on the plans for the T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled in the United States and West Indies. One clear problem that was in front of them is that Team India is playing very less T20s ahead of the World Cup.

India is set to start its South Africa series with three T20 internationals from 10 December and then the team will play three T20Is against Afghanistan in India. Senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah will stay away from the T20 series in South Africa.

Ishan Kishan on number 3

The report also mentioned that BCCI is considering Ishan Kishan for the number 3 position, on which Virat Kohli plays. The BCCI official present in the meeting told Dainik Jagran that they want someone, who can play attacking cricket at number 3 and Ishan Kishan has shown that multiple times.

Virat Kohli can surely make a space for himself if he plays wonderfully well in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the only problem is that he opens for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a position where BCCI is clear about keeping either Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal with skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma to lead?

After Rohit Sharma asked for a break from the white ball format in the South Africa series, rumors were in the air that the Indian skipper is considering stepping down from the short formats of the game. But, as per the sources, the BCCI has asked Rohit Sharma to lead India in the T20 World Cup.

