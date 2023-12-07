Virat Kohli likely to be excluded from T20 World Cup squad as BCCI look at THIS player on No. 3: Report
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, and chairman of the selection panel Ajit Agarkar conducted a 5-hour meeting with the BCCI officials on the plans for the T20 World Cup 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli has been India's best player in the last 15 years and is expected to surpass legendary Sachin Tendulkar in almost all cricket records. In ICC World Cup 2023 too, Virat Kohli displayed his class and slammed that highest 765 runs in the format which included 3 centuries. However, a recent report by the news platform Dainik Jagran informed that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is not sure about Virat Kohli's spot for the T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled for June next year.