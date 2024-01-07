Virat Kohli likely to remain out of T20 World Cup 2024 squad as selectors weigh Rohit Sharma's spot: Report
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli led Team India to soaring heights in 2023, and are expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming T20 World Cup, but suspense remains over their inclusion in the squad
After a decent performance in South Africa, Team India is setting its eye on the T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled in the USA and West Indies in June this year. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli led Team India to soaring heights in 2023, and are expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming World Cup, but suspense remains over their inclusion in the squad. The sources have suggested that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel might be forced to choose only one of the two due to certain external factors.