‘Virat Kohli lost touch, did not hit…’: Sunil Gavaskar's scathing attack during SRH vs RCB match
Despite scoring a half century, Virat Kohli's slow strike rate against SRH was criticized by Sunil Gavaskar, who pointed out Kohli's focus on singles over big shots post powerplay.
RCB opening batsman Virat Kohli was once again in the thick of the action on Thursday, hitting 51 runs off 43 deliveries with 4 boundaries and a six. However, despite the veteran batsman's half-century, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wasn't too impressed with his performance and criticised the batsman for his slow strike rate against SRH, stating that it wasn't the kind of performance his team expected from the veteran batsman.