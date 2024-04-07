'Virat Kohli made a mistake in...': Virender Sehwag's blunt take on ‘slowest century’ of IPL history
IPL 2024: Virender Sehwag acknowledged that the entire pressure to steer RCB's batting fell on Virat Kohli as the rest of the batters didn't do anything
Playing at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, Virat Kohli's 8th IPL ton came on 67 balls
Virat Kohli's unbeaten 113 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) was not enough for the skeptics, who criticized RCB's star batter for his slow strike rate and slamming the joint slowest century in the history of IPL. Playing at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, Virat Kohli's 8th IPL ton came on 67 balls. Veteran Team Indian opener Virender Sehwag pointed out Virat Kohli's mistake and said his strike rate should have improved after his half-century.