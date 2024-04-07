Virat Kohli's unbeaten 113 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) was not enough for the skeptics, who criticized RCB's star batter for his slow strike rate and slamming the joint slowest century in the history of IPL. Playing at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, Virat Kohli's 8th IPL ton came on 67 balls. Veteran Team Indian opener Virender Sehwag pointed out Virat Kohli's mistake and said his strike rate should have improved after his half-century.

“I felt RCB scored about 20 runs less. About Virat Kohli, his knock was great, but there was nobody to support him. Karthik did not come...so there were no big hitters to accompany him and those who came did not work. Yes, Kohli's strike rate should have definitely increased because when you score 50 in 39 balls, then you tend to score at a quicker rate thereafter. The strike rate automatically then almost touches 200. He made a mistake there for sure," Virender Sehwag said while speaking with Cricbuzz.

Virender Sehwag acknowledged that the entire pressure to steer RCB's batting fell on Virat Kohli as the rest of the batters didn't do anything.

“But then the rest of the batters did not do anything. The entire pressure was on Kohli. Moreover, it is his role to hold one end of the crease and allow batters to on the other end to flourish, on whom RCB spent so much to acquire them - Maxwell, Green," he added.

How RCB can put entire burden on Kohli?

Team India's star pacer Mohammed Shami, who is ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an ankle injury backed Virat Kohli and questioned the poor performance of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batters. “Kohli has always performed, whether for the Indian team or RCB. But how can RCB put the entire burden on Kohli's shoulders? The rest of the batters need to step up," Mohammed Shami said while speaking on the RR vs RCB 2024 IPL match.

