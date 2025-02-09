Virat Kohli made a ball boy's day when the former India captain went towards them and did a handshake with the youngsters at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday during the India's second ODI. India are already leading the three-match series 1-0.
Virat Kohli, who missed the first ODI in Nagpur, made the playing XI in Cuttack. For a majority of England innings, Virat Kohli fielded near the boundary lines. In between the game, the batting stalwart was caught going up to the kids and did a shook hands with budding cricketers.
Seeing Virat Kohli coming towards them, the kids went forwards on their knees and shook hands with their superstar, a moment that they will cherish for lifetime. Soon after the handshake, the kids couldn't gulp the moment in a wholesome reaction.
Earlier, the crowd went berserk when Rohit Sharma took Virat Kohli's name during the coin toss.
As far as the match is concerned, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja continued his stranglehold over English batters with brilliant figures of 3/35 as India bowled out the visitors for a sub-par score of 304.
On a good batting surface, Ravindra Jadeja’s crucial breakthroughs came against the run of play as he dismissed an aggressive Ben Duckett (65 off 56 balls) and a well-set Joe Root (69 off 72 balls), preventing England from building on their strong start.
Electing to bat, England laid a solid foundation with contributions from Duckett, Root, and skipper Jos Buttler (34 off 35 balls). At 200/3 in 35 overs, England seemed on course for a 330-plus total, but a disciplined bowling from Indians denied them the extra 15-20 runs.
England would have struggled to reach 300 if not for Liam Livingstone’s brisk 41 off 32 balls (2x4, 2x6) and Adil Rashid’s explosive five-ball 14, which included three consecutive boundaries off Mohammed Shami.
However, three run-outs in the final couple of overs saw them bowled out with a delivery to spare.
