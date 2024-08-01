Virat Kohli makes Gautam Gambhir laughs uncontrollably ahead of IND vs SL ODI match. Netizens say ‘AI generated’

  • Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir shared a light moment ahead of the Sri Lanka ODI series. The two veterans have shared a strained on field relationship but the tensions seemed to have calmed down in the recent past.

Updated1 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: 'King' clears stance to BCCI as Team India gets new Head Coach
Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: ’King’ clears stance to BCCI as Team India gets new Head Coach(AFP)

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in a 3-match ODI series starting tomorrow. Notably, this is the first series in which Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in India colours after announcing their retirement from T20 cricket following the 20-over World Cup.

 

Ahead of the 1st ODI, Virat Kohli and newly appointed coach Gautam Gambhir can be seen having a good time and laughing a lot during a practice session. Gambhir, who has had a complicated relationship with Kohli over the years, can be seen laughing uncontrollably at something the veteran batsman said in some photos shared by the ICC.

Notably, even prior to the picture surfacing online Gambhir had cleared the air on his relationship with Kohli soon after taking over as the India head coach. In a briefing with media ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, Gambhir said, “I share a very good relationship off the field and will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public, what kind of a relationship… I think it’s between two individuals,”

 

“I’ve had a lot of chats with him… we’ve shared messages. It’s not important what we discussed, how many chats have I had with him, after my announcement or before my announcement or during the game, after the games,” the India head coach had said.

 

Gambhir and Kohli had also put to rest rumours of their icy relationship after they shared a hug after a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru during this year's IPL. Kohli had also alluded to the encounter in a later conversation, saying that people were disappointed in him as there was no more 'masala' to talk about. Notably, the two players have also shared the India dressing room and were both part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad.

Netizens react to Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir meeting:

One user on Instagram while replying to ICC's post, wrote, “I never see him like that. The smile matters”

Another user wrote, “They are talking about Indian media and Indian memes”

 

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
