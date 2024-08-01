Team India will take on Sri Lanka in a 3-match ODI series starting tomorrow. Notably, this is the first series in which Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in India colours after announcing their retirement from T20 cricket following the 20-over World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the 1st ODI, Virat Kohli and newly appointed coach Gautam Gambhir can be seen having a good time and laughing a lot during a practice session. Gambhir, who has had a complicated relationship with Kohli over the years, can be seen laughing uncontrollably at something the veteran batsman said in some photos shared by the ICC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, even prior to the picture surfacing online Gambhir had cleared the air on his relationship with Kohli soon after taking over as the India head coach. In a briefing with media ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, Gambhir said, “I share a very good relationship off the field and will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public, what kind of a relationship… I think it’s between two individuals,"

“I’ve had a lot of chats with him… we’ve shared messages. It’s not important what we discussed, how many chats have I had with him, after my announcement or before my announcement or during the game, after the games," the India head coach had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gambhir and Kohli had also put to rest rumours of their icy relationship after they shared a hug after a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru during this year's IPL. Kohli had also alluded to the encounter in a later conversation, saying that people were disappointed in him as there was no more 'masala' to talk about. Notably, the two players have also shared the India dressing room and were both part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad.

