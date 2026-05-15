Virat Kohli makes perspectives clear on 2027 ODI World Cup future; 'I don't know what I want. Value has to be two sides'

28000-plus runs in international cricket, including 85 hundreds. 9000-plus runs in Indian Premier League, including nine centuries. Virat Kohli doesn't need to prove anything to anyone. Having said that the former Indian captain doesn't want to be a part of the environment where he is repeatedly asked to prove his worth, said the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman, finally addressing the most-debated speculation on his future, especially the possibility of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa.

Ever since Kohli quit T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025 respectively, there has been a constant speculation on his ODI future with the national team. The 37-year-old finally broke his silence on the repeated questions surrounding his future in Indian cricket. “My perspective is very clear," Kohli said candidly in an RCB podcast after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

"If I can add value to the environment that I am a part of and the environment feels like I can add value, I will be seen. If I am made to feel like I need to prove my worth and my value, I'm not in that space. Because I am being honest to my preparation,” said Kohli.

“I am being honest to how I approach the game. I put my head down. I work hard. I am very thankful to God for giving me everything that I have been given in my cricketing career. And I feel very blessed and grateful for the opportunity. And when I arrive to play, I put my head down,” he added.

Having started his India career in 2008, Kohli stressed that his commitment on the ground hasn't changed. For Kohli, preparation is the key to success - something that has defined his career throughout. With Kohli playing just the IPL and ODI cricket now, questions were raised on his game.

But he silenced all his critics with three hundreds, three fifty-plus scores in his last seven ODIs for India. “After operating like this, if I have to be in a place where I have to prove my worth and value, that place is not meant to be for me,” Kohli added.

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What's preparation like for Virat Kohli? For Kohli, preparation isn't for a particular series or tournament, but he chose to live like that. “I am like that through the year. So if you call me to play, and if you say there is a series coming up, I am ready,” he continued.

“I am always ready because that's my daily life. You know, I work out, we eat well at home. It is because I like living that way. It is not only to play cricket. So that is where I am. I mean, this 27 (2027 World Cup) chat and all that, honestly, for me, it is like, we are at like mid 26. But I've been asked so many times, do you want to play 27?,” Kohli said.

“I know the answer. Like, why would I leave my home, you know, get my stuff over and be like, I don't know what I want. Of course, if I'm playing, I want to play cricket. I want to carry on. Playing a World Cup for India is amazing. But as I said, the value has to be two sides,” he added.

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