Virat Kohli makes perspectives clear on 2027 ODI World Cup future; 'I don't know what I want. Value has to be two sides'

28000-plus runs in international cricket, including 85 hundreds. 9000-plus runs in Indian Premier League, including nine centuries. Virat Kohli doesn't need to prove anything to anyone. Having said that the former Indian captain doesn't want to be a part of the environment where he is repeatedly asked to prove his worth, said the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman, finally addressing the most-debated speculation on his future, especially the possibility of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa.

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Ever since Kohli quit T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025 respectively, there has been a constant speculation on his ODI future with the national team. The 37-year-old finally broke his silence on the repeated questions surrounding his future in Indian cricket. “My perspective is very clear," Kohli said candidly in an RCB podcast after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

"If I can add value to the environment that I am a part of and the environment feels like I can add value, I will be seen. If I am made to feel like I need to prove my worth and my value, I'm not in that space. Because I am being honest to my preparation,” said Kohli.

“I am being honest to how I approach the game. I put my head down. I work hard. I am very thankful to God for giving me everything that I have been given in my cricketing career. And I feel very blessed and grateful for the opportunity. And when I arrive to play, I put my head down,” he added.

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Having started his India career in 2008, Kohli stressed that his commitment on the ground hasn't changed. For Kohli, preparation is the key to success - something that has defined his career throughout. With Kohli playing just the IPL and ODI cricket now, questions were raised on his game.

But he silenced all his critics with three hundreds, three fifty-plus scores in his last seven ODIs for India. “After operating like this, if I have to be in a place where I have to prove my worth and value, that place is not meant to be for me,” Kohli added.

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Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar reveals how Virat Kohli is sensitive towards criticism he gets

What's preparation like for Virat Kohli? For Kohli, preparation isn't for a particular series or tournament, but he chose to live like that. “I am like that through the year. So if you call me to play, and if you say there is a series coming up, I am ready,” he continued.

“I am always ready because that's my daily life. You know, I work out, we eat well at home. It is because I like living that way. It is not only to play cricket. So that is where I am. I mean, this 27 (2027 World Cup) chat and all that, honestly, for me, it is like, we are at like mid 26. But I've been asked so many times, do you want to play 27?,” Kohli said.

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“I know the answer. Like, why would I leave my home, you know, get my stuff over and be like, I don't know what I want. Of course, if I'm playing, I want to play cricket. I want to carry on. Playing a World Cup for India is amazing. But as I said, the value has to be two sides,” he added.

Also Read | Failures are so important because they put you in a place to get back: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli current form in IPL 2026 Playing in the IPL for the 19th consecutive year for RCB, Kohli's hunger hasn't changed. Like the previous seasons, Kohli once again is inching towards the 500-plus mark in IPL 2026, including one hundred. Kohli's hundred came against KKR in RCB's previous game in Raipur, in a winning cause. The victory took the defending champions to the top of the table with 16 points from 12 games. Kohli currently has amassed 484 runs so far.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in