Virat Kohli may not be part of India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024. Here's why
Selectors believe Kohli has not been at his best in the T20 format, however, if then 'King Kohli' roars again in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024, the selectors may rethink their strategy.
With barely two months remaining for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to begin, reports arrived the Board of Control for Cricket in India selectors may leave India's star cricketer Virat Kohli out of the squad.
