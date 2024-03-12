Virat Kohli may not be part of India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024. Here's why

With barely two months remaining for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to begin, reports arrived the Board of Control for Cricket in India selectors may leave India's star cricketer Virat Kohli out of the squad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in March, BCCI secretary Jay had confirmed that the Indian Cricket Team would be led by Rohit Sharma for the big tournament, set to begin on 2 June and jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

According to a report published by The Telegraph, the inclusion of Virat Kohli in the Indian squad is not certain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India last won the ICC trophy in 2013, when it clinched the Champions Trophy. After that India struggled to win an ICC trophy and this may have forced the selectors to make a few tough decisions, including the exclusion of Kohli.

The report claims that selectors believe Kohli has not been at his best in the T20 format, however, if then 'King Kohli' roars again in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024, the selectors may rethink their strategy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli has recently taken a break from the five-Test series against England as he welcomed his second child. In his absence, India won the series 4-1.

In the report, a source said that 'it remains a very delicate matter and not many (in the BCCI) are willing to get involved', as the final decision will be taken by the selection board's chief Ajit Agarkar.

It added that Agarkar already had spoken with Kohli on the same, and stated to him that he needed to make some alterations to meet the demands of the team and the format. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it is expected that the selection of the final squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be based on how players perform in the IPL and how they soak pressure in the shortest format of cricket.

