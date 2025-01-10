Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma and children Vamika and Akaay, visited Vrindavan to meet Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. A video of the visit went viral on social media. It was also Kohli's son Akaay's first public appearance since his birth in February 2024.

In the video, Kohli and Anushka kneel down and greet Premanand Maharaj Ji with folded hands. While Kohli gazes at Premanand Maharaj Ji in awe, the India cricketer soon turns towards Anushka as she shares her experience.

Premanand Maharaj ji also asked Kohli, “Are you happy?” In reply, the 36-year-old nodded his head with a smile like a baby. Premanand Maharaj ji also praised the star couple. He made a special mention of Anushka Sharma for keeping Virat Kohli on the path of humility and faith despite the India batter being one of the most successful persons.

What did Anushka say to Premanand Maharaj ji? The Bollywood actress also stated she had some questions and wanted his blessings. “The last time I came, I had a few questions in my heart. I wanted to ask those questions, but someone else more or less covered it. When I was thinking about coming here, I was talking to you inside my mind. The next day, I would open ‘Kanti Vartalap', and those questions would be asked by someone. Now, all I want is your blessings,” she said.

What's next for Virat Kohli? Virat Kohli, who endured a tough run Down Under with just 190 runs in five Tests, will likely sit out of India's white-ball series against England later this month. The stylish right-hander faced severe criticism due to his shot selection in Australia as India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3.