Virat Kohli close to massive record ahead of MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match; set to join elite list of batters
MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli will be opening against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday and is very close to add another feather to his shiny cap of records
MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli has played some impressive knocks in the IPL 2024 so far, and scored the first century of the season. RCB's star batter has the highest runs in IPL 2024 and is proudly wearing the Orange Cap. Virat Kohli will be opening against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday and is very close to adding another feather to his shiny cap of records.