MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli has played some impressive knocks in the IPL 2024 so far, and scored the first century of the season. RCB's star batter has the highest runs in IPL 2024 and is proudly wearing the Orange Cap. Virat Kohli will be opening against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday and is very close to adding another feather to his shiny cap of records.

Virat Kohli has displayed exceptional commitment this season as he single-handedly steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) innings in almost every game of the IPL 2024. Despite unfavorable results, Virat Kohli is not letting himself down and continues to provide crucial inputs to his skipper Faf du Plessis on how they can change their game to clinch victories in IPL 2024.

The skeptics raised questions about his low strike rate, but the 35-year-old batter didn't let the criticism get him and is focusing completely on his game.

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli's BIG record IPL 2024 has been a great season for Virat Kohli as he became the first batter in the cash-rich league to score 7,500 runs and cemented his position as the player with the highest centuries in IPL. After his brilliant ton against the Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli now has 8 centuries in IPL.

Ahead of the grand MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match, Virat Kohli is close to another big record as he is just four sixes away from becoming the fourth batter in IPL to complete 250 maximums.

Legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle has the highest number of sixes in IPL- 357, followed by Team India skipper Rohit Sharma who has 264 maximums in the tournament. South African legend AB de Villiers is ranked third on the list with 251 sixes and Virat Kohli is number four with 246 sixes.

Interestingly, the three batters out of the top four in the above list have played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL, a team with no trophy to its name, but a loyal fan base.

