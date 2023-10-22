With India winning against New Zealand by 4 wickets at in the 21st match of the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup at Dharamsala on 22 October, it has moved to the top of the point table, becoming the only team to win all its 5 matches.

However, the most disappointing part of the match, was Virat Kohli missing his 49th ODI century and getting out at 95. He was sent to pavilion by Matt Henry in the fourth delivery of 48th over, when India needed only 5 runs to win.

Since Kohli could not complete his ODI century, he also missed the equal the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar.

Following the abrupt and disappointing dismissal of Kohli, netizens were quick to comment.

Former Indian opener Virendra Sehwag took to X and wrote, “Great win. King Kohli doing it in grand style but it was an outstanding spell from Shami that restricted NZ to 273. Closest match for us and a wonderful win."