Virat Kohli misses to match Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record during World Cup against NZ, here's how netizens react
Despite India won the match by 4 wickets, the most disappointing part of the match, was Virat Kohli missing his 49th ODI century and getting out at 95.
With India winning against New Zealand by 4 wickets at in the 21st match of the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup at Dharamsala on 22 October, it has moved to the top of the point table, becoming the only team to win all its 5 matches.
Another cricket legend VVS Laxman commented, “Five out of five for #TeamIndia . An outstanding spell from @MdShami11 that ensured India had to chase only 274 when it could have been much more. And then what has become a habit for us to watch the chase master Virat Kohli being in his zone and finishing it with astonishing consistency. Great composure from Jadeja as well. #IndvsNZ."
Another cricketing legend Suresh Raina wrote, “We couldn't see @imVkohli finish off in style today, but what a beautiful innings it was to witness! 🏏💫 Playing a fabulous and crucial role in today's match. King Kohli, you're an absolute legend! 🙌 #INDvsNZ"
Shekhar Gupta wrote, “Great, match-winning innings by Kohli. He will remember it though with a tinge of regret. Not for missing a hundred, but for leaving the job unfinished in search of it. You can be sure he’d put it behind him, and never do this again. #IndVsNZ"
A social media user wrote, “Some 95s are bigger than 100s, proud of you Kohli ❤🐐"
Mufaddal Vohra commented, “HEARTBREAK FOR KING KOHLI....!!!! 95 (104) with 8 fours and 2 sixes - the GOAT steps up once again in the run chases. Well deserved century missed by the King."