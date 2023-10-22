With India winning against New Zealand by 4 wickets at in the 21st match of the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup at Dharamsala on 22 October, it has moved to the top of the point table, becoming the only team to win all its 5 matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the most disappointing part of the match, was Virat Kohli missing his 49th ODI century and getting out at 95. He was sent to pavilion by Matt Henry in the fourth delivery of 48th over, when India needed only 5 runs to win.

Since Kohli could not complete his ODI century, he also missed the equal the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar.

Following the abrupt and disappointing dismissal of Kohli, netizens were quick to comment.

Former Indian opener Virendra Sehwag took to X and wrote, "Great win. King Kohli doing it in grand style but it was an outstanding spell from Shami that restricted NZ to 273. Closest match for us and a wonderful win."

Another cricket legend VVS Laxman commented, “Five out of five for #TeamIndia . An outstanding spell from @MdShami11 that ensured India had to chase only 274 when it could have been much more. And then what has become a habit for us to watch the chase master Virat Kohli being in his zone and finishing it with astonishing consistency. Great composure from Jadeja as well. #IndvsNZ."

Another cricketing legend Suresh Raina wrote, “We couldn't see @imVkohli finish off in style today, but what a beautiful innings it was to witness! 🏏💫 Playing a fabulous and crucial role in today's match. King Kohli, you're an absolute legend! 🙌 #INDvsNZ"

Shekhar Gupta wrote, "Great, match-winning innings by Kohli. He will remember it though with a tinge of regret. Not for missing a hundred, but for leaving the job unfinished in search of it. You can be sure he'd put it behind him, and never do this again. #IndVsNZ"

A social media user wrote, “Some 95s are bigger than 100s, proud of you Kohli ❤🐐"

Mufaddal Vohra commented, “HEARTBREAK FOR KING KOHLI....!!!! 95 (104) with 8 fours and 2 sixes - the GOAT steps up once again in the run chases. Well deserved century missed by the King."

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said, "I had said in a documentary some years ago that I thought Kohli was often lost in his own perfection. Today, as I watched, I found myself lost in Kohli's perfection."

Earlier in the day, New Zealand scored 273 runs and were all out, all thanks to Daryl Mitchell's 130 and Rachin Ravindra 's 75. For India, Mohammed Shami took 5 wickets.

Chasing the target of 274, Indian batters did a fair job. Virat Kohli's 95, Rohit Sharma's 46 and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 39 made the game look easy. India won the match by 4 wickets.

