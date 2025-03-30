Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in Ghibli-style AI images - Check how Indian cricketers look during IPL | In Pics

The Studio Ghibli-style illustration have taken the internet by storm in the past few days. With the help of OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT image generator, people across the world are transforming their daily lives into Studio Ghibli-style animation.

While the 18th season of Indian Premier League (IPL), we at Livemint decided to jump on the trend and recreate out favourite cricketing stars like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and others in Studio Ghibli avatar and see how they look in these animation-style edits.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni embrace in a Studio Ghibli-style illustration created using OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

MS DHoni in a Studio Ghibli-style illustration created using OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli in a Studio Ghibli-style illustration created using OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The cricketing fraternity is engrossed with IPL at the moment. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are currently at the top of the table with two wins in both their games while MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won one game out of their two.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are yet to record a win yet in IPL 2025 in their two matches so far.

Sachin Tendulkar joins Ghibli trend Meanwhile, legendary Sachin Tendulkar had already got in the Ghibli trend a couple of days back as the former India cricketer posted two pictures of him from the 2011 World Cup. “AI-sa kuch trend ho raha hai, maine suna. Toh socha, what if Ghibli made cricket?” Sachin Tendulkar posted on X.

Advertisement

What is Studio Ghibli-style art? Based in Koganei, Tokyo, Studio Ghibli is an award-winning Japanese animation firm, founded by animators and directors Miyazaki Hayao and Takahata Isao and producer Suzuki Toshio in 1985. In the last 40 years, Studio Ghibli has produced numerous high-quality animated movies, featuring hand-drawn figures.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya to miss next IPL match? Mumbai Indians captain penalised again

What Studio Ghibli founder said? However, Studio Ghibli founder Miyazaki Hayao is against the trend. The Japanese national felt it is “insult to life itself.” “I am utterly disgusted. If you really want to make creepy stuff you can go ahead and do it. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel this is an insult to life itself,” Miyazaki Hayao was quoted as saying in a a clip from documentary NHK Special: Hayao Miyazaki — The One Who Never Ends.

Advertisement

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's polite request Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has requested the users to slow down the demand for studio Ghibli-generated images is taking a toll on his team. “Can yall please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep” Altman posted on X.

In another post, Sam Altman said, “We just haven’t been able to catch up since launch so people are still working to keep the service up. biblical demand, i have never seen anything like it.”