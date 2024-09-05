Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni highest taxpayers in sports; check how much income tax they paid: Report

Virat Kohli topped Indian sportspersons in taxes for 2023-24, paying 66 crore. MS Dhoni followed with 38 crore. Kohli is also among India's highest-tax-paying celebrities, behind Shah Rukh Khan and 'Thalapathy' Vijay.

Updated5 Sep 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Virat Kohli during training session before the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Colombo, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI08_07_2024_000248A)
Virat Kohli during training session before the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Colombo, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI08_07_2024_000248A)(PTI)

Virat Kohli paid 66 crore in taxes for the financial year 2023-24, making him the top tax-payer among Indian sportspersons, according to a report by Fortune India.

Following Kohli is MS Dhoni, who, despite retiring from international cricket in 2020 and currently playing only in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings, paid 38 crore in taxes last year, securing the seventh position on the list.

Kohli, currently on a break after his recent ODI series against Sri Lanka, is the leading sports personality in India's highest-tax-paying celebrities list.

Moreover, Dhoni continues to be a major earner in Indian cricket.

Here is a list of the highest tax-paying Indian celebrities:

Shah Rukh Khan leads with 92 crore.

'Thalapathy' Vijay follows with 80 crore.

Salman Khan comes next with 75 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan pays 71 crore.

Virat Kohli contributes 66 crore.

Ajay Devgn's tax stands at 42 crore.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has paid 38 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor's tax amounts to 36 crore.

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Hrithik Roshan have paid 28 crore each.

Kapil Sharma's tax is 26 crore.

Sourav Ganguly contributes 23 crore.

Kareena Kapoor's tax is 20 crore.

Shahid Kapoor, Mohanlal, and Allu Arjun each have paid 14 crore.

Hardik Pandya's tax totals 13 crore.

Kiara Advani has paid 12 crore.

Katrina Kaif and Pankaj Tripathi each contributed 11 crore.

Aamir Khan and Rishabh Pant both paid 10 crore.

As of 2024, Virat Kohli's net worth is estimated to exceed 1,000 crore. The 35-year-old cricketer's wealth primarily comes from his cricket career, including contracts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his participation in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Virat Kohli's income is further enhanced by endorsements with major global brands like Puma, Audi, and MRF. Kohli also has a stake in several business ventures, including the fitness brand ‘One8,’ which he co-founded in collaboration with Puma.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 10:36 AM IST
