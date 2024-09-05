Virat Kohli topped Indian sportspersons in taxes for 2023-24, paying ₹ 66 crore. MS Dhoni followed with ₹ 38 crore. Kohli is also among India's highest-tax-paying celebrities, behind Shah Rukh Khan and 'Thalapathy' Vijay.

Virat Kohli paid ₹66 crore in taxes for the financial year 2023-24, making him the top tax-payer among Indian sportspersons, according to a report by Fortune India.

Following Kohli is MS Dhoni, who, despite retiring from international cricket in 2020 and currently playing only in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings, paid ₹38 crore in taxes last year, securing the seventh position on the list.

Kohli, currently on a break after his recent ODI series against Sri Lanka, is the leading sports personality in India's highest-tax-paying celebrities list.

Moreover, Dhoni continues to be a major earner in Indian cricket.

Here is a list of the highest tax-paying Indian celebrities: Shah Rukh Khan leads with ₹92 crore.

'Thalapathy' Vijay follows with ₹80 crore.

Salman Khan comes next with ₹75 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan pays ₹71 crore.

Virat Kohli contributes ₹66 crore.

Ajay Devgn's tax stands at ₹42 crore.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has paid ₹38 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor's tax amounts to ₹36 crore.

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Hrithik Roshan have paid ₹28 crore each.

Kapil Sharma's tax is ₹26 crore.

Sourav Ganguly contributes ₹23 crore.

Kareena Kapoor's tax is ₹20 crore.

Shahid Kapoor, Mohanlal, and Allu Arjun each have paid ₹14 crore.

Hardik Pandya's tax totals ₹13 crore.

Kiara Advani has paid ₹12 crore.

Katrina Kaif and Pankaj Tripathi each contributed ₹11 crore.

Aamir Khan and Rishabh Pant both paid ₹10 crore.

As of 2024, Virat Kohli's net worth is estimated to exceed ₹1,000 crore. The 35-year-old cricketer's wealth primarily comes from his cricket career, including contracts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his participation in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).