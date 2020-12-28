Virat Kohli named ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade

Virat Kohli named ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade2 min read . 03:07 PM IST
The ICC made the announcement via Twitter, bestowing the honour on India skipper, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the 'ICC Awards' period
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ICC made the announcement via Twitter, bestowing the honour on India skipper, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the 'ICC Awards' period
Team India skipper Virat Kohli today won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. Former Indian captain M.S. Dhoni was also chosen for ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.
Team India skipper Virat Kohli today won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. Former Indian captain M.S. Dhoni was also chosen for ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement via Twitter, bestowing the honour on the India skipper, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the "ICC Awards" period.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement via Twitter, bestowing the honour on the India skipper, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the "ICC Awards" period.
In the same period, Kohli was also the batsman with most fifties (94), most runs (20396) besides having the maximum average (56.97) among players with 70 plus innings.
"Firstly, it's a great honour for me to receive this award. The moments I hold closest to my heart in the last decade definitely has to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and winning the series in Australia in 2018," the Indian skipper said in a statement.
On being also named the ODI Cricketer of the Year, he added: "ODI cricket is something that I took to very early. I came to the ODI team first and then, I made my Test debut a couple of years later.
"So, I got the understanding of my game pretty soon, pretty early. And as I mentioned before, my only intention and mindset was to make winning contributions for the team and I just tried to do every game that I play.
Overall, the 32-year-old has amassed 12040 runs in ODIs, 7318 runs in Tests and 2928 runs in T20 Internationals, averaging more than 50 across formats.
For the ODI honour, Kohli was the only player with 10,000 plus runs in the "ICC Awards" period including 39 hundreds and 48 fifties at an average of 61.83.
The former India captain M.S. Dhoni was chosen for ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.
The international cricket body alnamed Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith the Test Cricketer of the Decade and Afghanistan star Rashid Khan as the T20 Cricketer of the Decade.
Australia's Elysse Perry swept the women's awards, securing the ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade honours alongside ODI and T20 Cricketers of the Decade award.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.