Virat Kohli is all set to achieve a massive cricketing record against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday (March 2) as the former India captain is set to become the first cricketer in the world to complete 300 ODIs, 100 Tests and 100 T20Is in his career.
Virat Kohli, who scored an unbeaten hundred against Pakistan in the last match, is currently at 299 ODIs, 123 Tests and 125 T20Is.
