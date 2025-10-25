Virat Kohli on successful chemistry with Rohit Sharma after IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: ‘It all started in 2013 vs Australia…’

Self belief, communication and a understanding the game situation pretty well are the ingredients for a successful chemistry for such a long time with Rohit Sharma, said Virat Kohli on Saturday after the Indian batting duo forged an unbeaten 168-run stand to power India to a nine-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). India chased the target in 38.3 overs and eventually lost the series 1-2.

Advertisement

Having already lost the first two ODIs and eventually the series, both Rohit and Kohli were at their vintage best as the former Indian captains stoke the show at the SCG with delightful cricketing shots.

Also Read | WATCH: Virat Kohli fist pumps after first run in IND vs AUS ODIs 2025

While Kohli busted the demons of scoring two consecutive ducks earlier in the series with a 74 not out, Rohit followed up his 73 in Adelaide with a 121 not out - his 33rd in ODIs and 50th in international cricket.

Speaking to Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist after the game, Kohli emphasized on the self-belief that has brought him and Rohit together this far. “I think from early on, we've understood the situation well, that's what we've always done well (as a pair), we're probably the most experienced pair now,” Kohli said when asked bout his successful chemistry with Rohit when it comes to batting.

Advertisement

In fact, both Rohit and Kohli now have more than 5500 runs in partnerships in the 50-over format. “Back in the day when we were young - we knew we could take the game away from them with big partnerships. I think it all started in 2013 (the home series against Australia), if we put up a big partnership, play around 20 overs, we know we'll go a long way in helping the team win and even the opposition realise it,” added Kohli.

Advertisement

‘Thank You Australia’: Rohit Sharma Even since both Rohit and Kohli were named in the Indian squad for the ODI series against Australia, rumours were around that this might be the pair's last tour Down Under. As a matter of fact, the rumours could turn true as the Indian team do not have any ODI series in Australia until the 2027 World Cup. Unsure about coming to Australia again, Rohit thanked the crowds for their support even when they failed.

Advertisement

“Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008. Don't know if we'll be coming back to Australia. We enjoy our cricket no matter what accolades we achieve. We started afresh in Perth. That's how I look at things. Thank You Australia” he said.Both Rohit and Kohli will now fly back home and will be next seen when India host New Zealand in January next year for a three-match ODI series.