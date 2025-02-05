After a gap of more than a month, Virat Kohli will once again be in action in international cricket when India take on England in the ODI series, the first of which starts in Nagpur on February 6. The last few months didn't go well for Virat Kohli due to his poor form with the bat in the Test series against Australia and New Zealand.

The ODI series against England will serve as a preparation ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy for the Indian team, that played only three ODIs in 2024, a year largely dominated by Tests and T20Is. Meanwhile, the ODIs against England will be crucial for Virat Kohli as he looks all set to get back in form and also break a few records in the process.

Quickest to reach 14000 runs in ODIs Virat Kohli is just 94 runs away from becoming the fastest batter in the world to reach 14000 ODI runs. The record is currently with legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the milestone on his 350th innings. Second in the list is former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara, who completed the feat in 378 innings. Currently, Virat Kohli has scored 13906 runs in 283 innings which includes 50 hundreds and 72 fifties.

2nd-highest run-getter in ODIs Although it looks impossible in the ODI series against England, Virat Kohli can till chase to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs. The former India captain is 329 runs away from surpassing Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs) to the second place. Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) still leads the chart.

Most half-centuries at home Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have been a dominant force in ODIs at home. The duo is currently leading the chart for most fifty-plus scores at home. Currently, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most fifty-plus scores on home soil. Virat Kohli need two more fifties to go atop the list.

