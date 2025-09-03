Subscribe

Virat Kohli opens up months after Bengaluru stampede: 'Your loss is part of our story now' - Here's what he said

Published3 Sep 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli gestures to the crowd as he warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, 2025. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP/File)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli gestures to the crowd as he warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, 2025. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP/File) (AFP)

Months after the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli broke his silence and expressed his condolences, reported PTI.

The stampede took place after nearly 3 lakh people gathered to witness RCB's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy celebrations at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. In the incident, 11 people were killed and over 50 others were injured.

Taking to X, Kohli said in a post shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), “Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history... turned into something tragic. I've been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility.”

The RCB in August announced financial assistance of 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased and expressed grief and solidarity.

The franchise expressed grief over the loss on Instagram and assured continuous support to the bereaved families under their new initiative, "RCB CARES."

"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us," the statement read.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

 
 
