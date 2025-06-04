Virat Kohli opens up on Anushka Sharma's support after RCB lift IPL 2025 title: ‘This is very special for her as well’

Virat Kohli credited wife Anushka Sharma for her relentless support after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the final in Ahmedabad to lift maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday. Having been at three IPL finals before, RCB dominated the entire IPL 2025 to emerge as eighth champion in the tournament that started its journey way back in 2008.

The only cricketer in the history of IPL to play for a single team throughout, it was the only trophy that eluded Kohli. RCB had qualified for IPL finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but lost on all occasions.

Speaking after the final, Kohli made sure Anushka's contribution was duly credited. “She's been coming here and supporting RCB since 2014. Relentlessly coming to games,” said the former RCB captain.

"Watching us miss out. The sacrifices, the commitment, backing you through thick and thin is something you can't explain in words. She's connected to Bangalore as well. This is very special for her as well," added Kohli, who married Anushka in 2017.

Soon after the win, Kohli was seen with Anushka on the ground.

Virat Kohli adds another feather to his cap Coming to the match, Kohli top-scored with 43 while Rajat Patidar (26), Jitesh Sharma (24) and Liam Livingstone (25) also contributed as RCB posted 190/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Punjab Kings fell six runs short.

Earlier, Kohli registered a new record to his name as he is now the player with the most fours in the history of the competition. While the title clash was not very special for Virat with the bat, as he struggled to get his full rhythm during a knock of 43 in 35 balls, with three fours at a strike rate of just over 122, he still managed to get a record to his name.

Now in 267 matches, Virat has scored 771 fours, outdoing former opener Shikhar Dhawan (768). During this season, he ended his campaign with 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75, with a strike rate of 144.71, with eight fifties. His best score this season is 73 not out.

