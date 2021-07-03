There were criticisms of Kohli's captaincy following India's defeat to New Zealand in the WTC final as he still has not been able to lift an ICC trophy
India skipper Virat Kohli "operates at 200" per cent and has the unbelievable ability to inspire his teammates to do the same, reckons stylish batsman KL Rahul.
"Playing with and under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200 (per cent). 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200 (per cent)," Rahul said in a video for Forbes India.