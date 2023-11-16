Virat Kohli or Mohammed Shami? Who should be the Player of the Tournament in ICC World Cup 2023?
Both Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have been outstanding in the ICC World Cup 2023. Kohli's batting prowess and Shami's bowling skills make them strong contenders for Player of the Tournament.
Virat Kohli's stellar performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 has been nothing short of historic. Scoring 711 runs in just 10 matches with a commanding average of over 101 and a strike rate nudging 90 is a testament to his prowess. His three 100s and five 50s make him the leading run-scorer of the tournament.