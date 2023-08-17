Virat Kohli over Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul? What cricketing legends suggest for India's success at ICC Cricket World Cup1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Former cricket legends believe that India's performance in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup will depend on Virat Kohli's leadership and batting prowess. They suggest placing Kohli at number four to address the team's unsettled middle-order concerns.
