Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma for huge IPL record after 28 during RCB vs CSK at Chinnaswamy, enters elite list

Virat Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma in a huge Indian Premier League (IPL) record on Sunday during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) home game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Although he couldn't replicate his form from the first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the former RCB skipper did enough to go past Rohit.

Starting the match at 1146 runs against CSK in IPL, Kohli's 28 runs off 18 balls took him to 1174 runs against the five-time champions for most runs against a single team in the league's history. Kohli is now 14 runs clear of what Rohit had scored against Kolkata Knight Riders.

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Kohli reached the milestone in his 36th IPL match against CSK, same as Rohit. In the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli had scored an unbeaten 69 not out, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Most runs by a batter against a single IPL team

Player Opponent Runs Virat Kohli Chennai Super Kings 1174 Rohit Sharma Kolkata Knight Riders 1161 Virat Kohli Punjab Kings 1159 David Warner Punjab Kings 1134 Virat Kohli Delhi Capitals 1130

On a sluggish pitch at Chinnaswamy, playing shots was initially difficult as RCB openers Kohli and Phil Salt were unable to score any boundaries in the first three overs. The first boundary of the match came off Kohli's bat - a six over mid-wicket off the bowling of Matt Henry. He could add two more boundaries to his knock before being caught by Shivam Dube off the bowling of Anshul Kamboj. Dube had dropped Kohli a couple of overs earlier.

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CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad opt to bowl Earlier, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl in the ‘Southern Derby’. Defending champions RCB are coming into the match confident, after getting better of Sunrisers Hyderabad with a comprehensive six-wicket win in their season opener. RCB also hold a 3-0 advantage over CSK.

CSK, meanwhile, are reeling from back-to-back losses. They suffered their first setback of the season at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals, and then faced another defeat against the Punjab Kings at Chepauk.

RCB vs CSK playing XIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed.

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