Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial role in their win against Ireland in the second T20I, levelling the series 1-1. Rizwan's mention of Virat Kohli in his speech garnered attention.

Mohammad Rizwan was named Player of the Match. After the game, he commented that Ireland had performed well and that Pakistan should recognise their effort. According to him, chasing 194 runs was difficult, particularly as Ireland knew the local conditions well and put up a strong early challenge. Nevertheless, Pakistan chose to attack, which ultimately brought them success.

Rizwan became the second batter with an average of over 50 in T20 international cricket. However, he said he did not like to focus on averages.

"I don't look at my numbers. If you look at the average, you are an average player," he said.

The only batter who has a better average in T20I is none other than Virat Kohli. Rizwan was asked to comment, and his remark on King Kohli delighted many Indian fans.

“About Kohli, he is a good player and we learnt a lot from him, I respect him," Rizwan said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024 India will again lock horns with Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2024. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will clash with their archrivals on June 9.

In the last T20 Cup game between the two in 2022, Virat scored an unforgettable 82 not out from 53 balls, including six fours and four sixes. This happened during a challenging chase of 160 runs when India struggled at 31 for 4. India reached the target of 160 in the last ball.

This time, Pakistan captain Babar Azam plans to stop Virat Kohli, among other Indian players.

"We do not plan anything against one player. We plan for all 11 players. We do not know much about the conditions in New York and we will plan accordingly. He (Virat Kohli) is one of the best players and we will plan against him as well," ANI quoted Azam as saying.

Virat Kohli IPL runs Virat Kohli is in sublime form in IPL 2024 even though Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the team he plays for, have not been performing consistently. In 13 matches, King Kohli has scored 661 runs, 78 runs ahead of his nearest competitor to win the Orange Cap.

